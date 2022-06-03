Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles watch the Trooping of the Colour in London on Thursday. Photo: AP
Royalty
Queen Elizabeth to miss Friday’s Platinum Jubilee events due to ‘discomfort’

  • The British monarch will skip the Thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral ‘with great reluctance’, Buckingham Palace says
  • The queen is believed to have experienced episodic mobility issues during Thursday’s celebrations

dpa

Updated: 4:53am, 3 Jun, 2022

