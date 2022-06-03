Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles watch the Trooping of the Colour in London on Thursday. Photo: AP
Queen Elizabeth to miss Friday’s Platinum Jubilee events due to ‘discomfort’
- The British monarch will skip the Thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral ‘with great reluctance’, Buckingham Palace says
- The queen is believed to have experienced episodic mobility issues during Thursday’s celebrations
