Kanamat Botashev, a retired Russian Air Force major-general, was shot down in Ukraine. Photo: Ukrainian Military Centre
Funeral held for ‘hero’ Russian Su-25 fighter pilot shot down in Ukraine
- Pilot Kanamat Botashev’s Su-25 attack plane was shot down over the eastern Donbas region
- The 63-year-old retired Russian Air Force major-general had volunteered to return to service
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Kanamat Botashev, a retired Russian Air Force major-general, was shot down in Ukraine. Photo: Ukrainian Military Centre