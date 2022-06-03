Pro-Russian troops ride an infantry fighting vehicle in the town of Popasna in the Luhansk region, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Pro-Russian troops ride an infantry fighting vehicle in the town of Popasna in the Luhansk region, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Russia controls fifth of Ukraine, Zelensky says as war enters 100th day

  • Battle for Ukraine’s east rages 100 days since Russia invaded its neighbour on February 24
  • Russian troops appear closer to fully capturing the key Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk

Agencies

Updated: 1:43pm, 3 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Pro-Russian troops ride an infantry fighting vehicle in the town of Popasna in the Luhansk region, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Pro-Russian troops ride an infantry fighting vehicle in the town of Popasna in the Luhansk region, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE