Pro-Russian troops ride an infantry fighting vehicle in the town of Popasna in the Luhansk region, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Russia controls fifth of Ukraine, Zelensky says as war enters 100th day
- Battle for Ukraine’s east rages 100 days since Russia invaded its neighbour on February 24
- Russian troops appear closer to fully capturing the key Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Pro-Russian troops ride an infantry fighting vehicle in the town of Popasna in the Luhansk region, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters