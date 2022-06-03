The scene of a train derailment in Burgrain, near the resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany. Photo: EPA-EFE
The scene of a train derailment in Burgrain, near the resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany. Photo: EPA-EFE
Germany
At least 4 killed as train derails in southern German Alps

  • Many more injured as train heading for Munich appeared to have derailed soon after noon in Burgrain – just outside resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen
  • The cause was not immediately clear and it’s not yet known how many people were on the train at the time

Associated Press and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:07pm, 3 Jun, 2022

