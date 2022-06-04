A suspicious package was found in Trafalgar Square, central London, ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Photo: dpa
UK police briefly evacuate London’s Trafalgar Square close to Jubilee celebrations site

  • The incident was believed to have involved a suspicious package, police say
  • Area is a short distance from where a concert is to be staged outside Buckingham Palace

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:44pm, 4 Jun, 2022

