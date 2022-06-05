Shakira and husband Gerard Pique have separated after more than a decade together. Photo: AFP
Singer Shakira and footballer Gerard Pique separate after more than a decade together
- The Colombian star has sold more than 60 million albums, while Spanish football hero Gerard Pique has won numerous championships
- The couple have two sons and had been living together for years on the outskirts of Barcelona
