Festivalgoers pose next to a cut-out of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth during the Preston City Mela at Avenham Park in Preston, near Manchester, England on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Festivalgoers pose next to a cut-out of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth during the Preston City Mela at Avenham Park in Preston, near Manchester, England on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Britain
World /  Europe

South Asian festival melds with Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in northern England

  • Preston, near Manchester, is home to a large community with South Asian ancestry
  • This year Preston combined its annual festival of subcontinental arts, culture and heritage with celebrations for the queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:38am, 5 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Festivalgoers pose next to a cut-out of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth during the Preston City Mela at Avenham Park in Preston, near Manchester, England on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Festivalgoers pose next to a cut-out of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth during the Preston City Mela at Avenham Park in Preston, near Manchester, England on Saturday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE