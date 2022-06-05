Festivalgoers pose next to a cut-out of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth during the Preston City Mela at Avenham Park in Preston, near Manchester, England on Saturday. Photo: AFP
South Asian festival melds with Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in northern England
- Preston, near Manchester, is home to a large community with South Asian ancestry
- This year Preston combined its annual festival of subcontinental arts, culture and heritage with celebrations for the queen’s Platinum Jubilee
