Queen + Adam Lambert perform at the BBC Platinum Party at the Palace, as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Britain on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Rock band Queen and Paddington Bear kick off Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee concert
- Queen and Adam Lambert opened the show outside Buckingham Palace and Alicia Keys, Duran Duran, Rod Stewart, Andrea Bocelli and Diana Ross will follow
- The 96-year-old British monarch said she shared Paddington’s love of marmalade sandwiches in a surprise video
