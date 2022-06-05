Queen + Adam Lambert perform at the BBC Platinum Party at the Palace, as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Britain on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Rock band Queen and Paddington Bear kick off Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee concert

  • Queen and Adam Lambert opened the show outside Buckingham Palace and Alicia Keys, Duran Duran, Rod Stewart, Andrea Bocelli and Diana Ross will follow
  • The 96-year-old British monarch said she shared Paddington’s love of marmalade sandwiches in a surprise video

Associated Press

Updated: 4:24am, 5 Jun, 2022

