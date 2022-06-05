A man looks at smoke rising from the site of an explosion in Kyiv on Sunday after a series of blasts rocked the Ukrainian capital. Photo: Reuters
A man looks at smoke rising from the site of an explosion in Kyiv on Sunday after a series of blasts rocked the Ukrainian capital. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Explosions rock Ukraine capital Kyiv after weeks of relative calm

  • The blasts marked the first assault on the Ukrainian capital in weeks as life had slowly begun to resemble normal in the city and its suburbs
  • Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the explosions were clustered in the city’s Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts

Reuters
Reuters in Kyiv

Updated: 1:37pm, 5 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A man looks at smoke rising from the site of an explosion in Kyiv on Sunday after a series of blasts rocked the Ukrainian capital. Photo: Reuters
A man looks at smoke rising from the site of an explosion in Kyiv on Sunday after a series of blasts rocked the Ukrainian capital. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE