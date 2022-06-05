A man looks at smoke rising from the site of an explosion in Kyiv on Sunday after a series of blasts rocked the Ukrainian capital. Photo: Reuters
Explosions rock Ukraine capital Kyiv after weeks of relative calm
- The blasts marked the first assault on the Ukrainian capital in weeks as life had slowly begun to resemble normal in the city and its suburbs
- Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the explosions were clustered in the city’s Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts
