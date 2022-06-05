Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he had a ‘constructive phone call’ with the Turkish president. Photo: AP
Nato chief in push to overcome Turkish opposition to Finland, Sweden joining
- Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he had a ‘constructive phone call’ with the Turkish president, calling Türkiye a ‘valued ally’
- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accuses Sweden and Finland of supporting Kurdish militants deemed by Türkiye to be terrorists
