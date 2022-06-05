Ukrainian servicemen carry the coffin with the remains of Army Colonel Oleksander Makhachek during his funeral in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, on Friday. Photo: AP
As Ukraine loses more and more troops, how long can it keep up the fight?
- Ukraine is now losing 60 to 100 soldiers each day in combat, President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier this week
- Russian artillery are causing many of the casualties in the eastern regions of Ukraine that Moscow has focused on since failing to take Kyiv
Ukrainian servicemen carry the coffin with the remains of Army Colonel Oleksander Makhachek during his funeral in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, on Friday. Photo: AP