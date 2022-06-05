Ed Sheeran’s performance concludes Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London. Photo: PA
Ed Sheeran’s performance concludes Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London. Photo: PA
Britain
World /  Europe

Pop superstar Ed Sheeran to crown Queen Elizabeth’s four-day jubilee jamboree

  • The multi-award-winning singer-songwriter will appear at the finale of the pageant lauding the 96-year-old monarch’s record seven decades on the throne
  • Thousands of performers paraded along a 3km route, telling the story of the queen’s life with dance, vintage cars, vibrant costumes, carnival music and giant puppets

Agence France-PresseAssociated Press
Agence France-Presse and Associated Press

Updated: 10:44pm, 5 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ed Sheeran’s performance concludes Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London. Photo: PA
Ed Sheeran’s performance concludes Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London. Photo: PA
READ FULL ARTICLE