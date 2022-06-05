Ed Sheeran’s performance concludes Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London. Photo: PA
Pop superstar Ed Sheeran to crown Queen Elizabeth’s four-day jubilee jamboree
- The multi-award-winning singer-songwriter will appear at the finale of the pageant lauding the 96-year-old monarch’s record seven decades on the throne
- Thousands of performers paraded along a 3km route, telling the story of the queen’s life with dance, vintage cars, vibrant costumes, carnival music and giant puppets
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Ed Sheeran’s performance concludes Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London. Photo: PA