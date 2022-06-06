Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, right, with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall on the balcony at Buckingham Palace in London on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, right, with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall on the balcony at Buckingham Palace in London on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Royalty
World /  Europe

Queen Elizabeth ends jubilee celebrations by making public appearance in spite of illness

  • It was the 96-year-old British monarch’s first in-person appearance since Thursday, after she was forced to skip events due to persistent mobility issues
  • Using a walking stick for support, the queen remained on the balcony for the singing of the national anthem, God Save The Queen, waving to the crowds

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:12am, 6 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, right, with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall on the balcony at Buckingham Palace in London on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, right, with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall on the balcony at Buckingham Palace in London on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE