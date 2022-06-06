Border Force bring people ashore in Dover, Britain on May 22. Under a scheme designed to crack down on migrants landing on British shores, the UK intends to provide those deemed to have arrived unlawfully with a one-way ticket to Rwanda. Photo: EPA-EFE
British government accused of trying to deport unaccompanied minors to Rwanda
- The refugee charity Care4Calais is engaged in an age dispute with the UK’s Home Office over two teenage boys who have been issued with notices of removal
- While the boys say they are 16, the Home Office – after undertaking age assessments – believe they are 23 and 26 respectively
Border Force bring people ashore in Dover, Britain on May 22. Under a scheme designed to crack down on migrants landing on British shores, the UK intends to provide those deemed to have arrived unlawfully with a one-way ticket to Rwanda. Photo: EPA-EFE