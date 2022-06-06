Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson was jeered by the public when he arrived at a service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth on Friday. Photo: AP
Embattled UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson could face leadership challenge this week
- A growing number of Johnson’s Conservative lawmakers have withdrawn their support for the British leader
- It comes after a damning official report detailed a series of illegal parties at his office during Covid-19 lockdowns
