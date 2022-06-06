Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky visited frontline troops in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky visited frontline troops in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Ukraine’s President Zelensky visits close to war front line near Sievierodonetsk

  • President’s trips that were publicly revealed on Sunday were rare outings outside the capital Kyiv
  • Zelensky’s visit was near Sievierodonetsk, where one of the war’s biggest ground battles is taking place

Agencies

Updated: 12:30pm, 6 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky visited frontline troops in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky visited frontline troops in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service
READ FULL ARTICLE