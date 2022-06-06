A destroyed Russian tank near Kharkiv, Ukraine. File photo: EPA-EFE
A destroyed Russian tank near Kharkiv, Ukraine. File photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Russian general reportedly killed in eastern Ukraine, another high-ranking casualty

  • Russian state media journalist says Major General Roman Kutuzov was killed
  • Russia classifies military deaths as state secrets even in times of peace

Agencies

Updated: 1:21pm, 6 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A destroyed Russian tank near Kharkiv, Ukraine. File photo: EPA-EFE
A destroyed Russian tank near Kharkiv, Ukraine. File photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE