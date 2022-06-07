US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meeting in Kyiv in April. File photo: Ukrainian Presidency
Blinken says reports of Russia stealing Ukraine grain for profit ‘credible’
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia of stealing Ukraine’s grain and selling it for profit
- EU blames Russia for food crisis, Russian UN envoy walks out of UN Security Council meeting
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meeting in Kyiv in April. File photo: Ukrainian Presidency