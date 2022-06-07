Mobile phones and other electronic devices in the EU are to have standardised charging equipment from 2024. Photo: dpa
Electronic device chargers set to all be the same – no more tangled cables and less waste, EU says

  • The plan is part of a wider effort to make products sold in the 27-nation bloc more sustainable and cut down on electronic waste
  • Rules also include the right to choose whether or not a charger will be included with new purchases, which the EU says will save people an estimated US$266 million a year

Associated Press
Updated: 11:04pm, 7 Jun, 2022

