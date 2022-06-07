A French hospital staff member, wearing a medical blouse which reads: ‘Suffering Emergencies’. Photo: AFP
French health workers warn of ‘deadly chaos’ in protest over pay, just days before elections

  • At hospitals on Tuesday morning and the health ministry in Paris later, staff brandished placards that read, ‘Hire more and pay us more, it’s urgent!’
  • Some emergency workers have warned that a summer heatwave or a new flare-up of Covid-19 could push hospitals into chaos and prove deadly for the elderly

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:49pm, 7 Jun, 2022

