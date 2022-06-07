Spanish tapas items might have to be popped in your bag and taken home if you don’t finish them. Photo: Shutterstock
Spanish tapas items might have to be popped in your bag and taken home if you don’t finish them. Photo: Shutterstock
Spain
World /  Europe

New ‘doggy bag’ law for bars and restaurants in Spain set to be enforced in order to limit waste

  • Under the new bill passed by the Spanish government, food businesses will have to draw up plans to try to reduce the amount of produce thrown away or face fines
  • Spain wastes 1.3 million kilos (1,400 tons) of food each year – a loss of about US$265 for each person

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:08am, 8 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Spanish tapas items might have to be popped in your bag and taken home if you don’t finish them. Photo: Shutterstock
Spanish tapas items might have to be popped in your bag and taken home if you don’t finish them. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE