New ‘doggy bag’ law for bars and restaurants in Spain set to be enforced in order to limit waste
- Under the new bill passed by the Spanish government, food businesses will have to draw up plans to try to reduce the amount of produce thrown away or face fines
- Spain wastes 1.3 million kilos (1,400 tons) of food each year – a loss of about US$265 for each person
