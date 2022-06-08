German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a picture as he arrives to attend the Libya summit in Berlin in January 2020. Photo: Reuters
Amid Ukraine war, Angela Merkel defends her Russia legacy, says there’s ‘nothing to apologise for’
- The former German chancellor insists she was not naive in her dealings with Putin, in her first major interview since stepping down
- The veteran leader had championed a commerce-driven, pragmatic approach towards Moscow that left her country heavily reliant on Russian energy imports
