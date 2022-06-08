Russia’s Lavrov in Türkiye for talks on Ukraine grain exports

Lavrov, accompanied by a military delegation, was expected meet with Cavusoglu on Wednesday.

At the heart of the negotiations is the opening of a security corridor to ship Ukrainian grain – cereals and wheat in particular – blocked in the war-torn country’s ports.

Türkiye’s Agriculture Minister Vahit Kirisci hinted that Ankara and Kyiv reached an agreement for the purchase of cereals 25 per cent below the market price, local media reported.

“But they (Ukrainians) have a dilemma about security and export. They want us to be the arbitrator here as Türkiye. Negotiations continue under the auspices of the UN,” he was quoted as saying.

“Both Russia and Ukraine trust us.”

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement it “appreciates Turkey’s efforts aimed at unblocking Ukrainian ports” but added that “for the moment there is no agreement on this point between Ukraine, Türkiye and Russia”.

“Decisions must be taken with the participation of all parties concerned”, the ministry said.

“We reject any agreement that does not take into consideration the interests of Ukraine”, it added, underlining Kyiv’s wish for Western countries to send military support to Ukraine’s coast and take an active role in escorting convoys heading out of Ukrainian ports into the Black Sea.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu earlier discussed grain export with Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

“The defence ministers discussed in detail the issues of safety of navigation in the Black Sea in connection with solving the problem of grain export from Ukraine.”

Ukraine’s ambassador to Türkiye, Vasyl Bodnar, on Friday accused Russia of “shamelessly” stealing Ukrainian grain and sending it overseas including to Türkiye.

His argument was supported by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken who said reports of Russia stealing Ukrainian grain were “credible”.

Türkiye has positioned itself as a neutral mediator between its two Black Sea neighbours, as it maintains a delicate balancing act.

It has provided Ukraine with armed drones but has refused to join Western sanctions against Russia.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry

In a phone call last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Moscow was ready to work with Ankara to free up maritime shipping blocked during the war.

Russia’s offensive in Ukraine and Western sanctions have disrupted supplies of wheat and other commodities from the two countries, fuelling concerns about the risk of shortages and hunger around the world.

Russia and Ukraine produce 30 per cent of the global wheat supply.

Dozens of container ships are blocked in Ukrainian ports surrounded by Russian forces, choking off exports of wheat, sunflower oil and other foodstuffs, as well as fertiliser for crops.

Black Sea navigation has also been hampered by mines placed by both Russian and Ukrainian forces.