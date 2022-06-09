The scene where a car crashed into a group of people in Berlin, Germany. Photo; Reuters
Teacher killed as man drives car into crowd in Germany, others critically injured
- 6 people have life-threatening injuries, including schoolchildren – bystanders detained driver after car cashed into a shop window
- Incident revived memories of 2016, when a man in the same area of Berlin drove into a crowded Christmas market and killed 11 people
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The scene where a car crashed into a group of people in Berlin, Germany. Photo; Reuters