The letter Z, which has become the Russian emblem for the war, on a destroyed Russian APC near Kutuzivka, east Ukraine. Photo: AP
Russia cracks down on critics of its ‘military operation’ in Ukraine
- Russia puts investigative journalist on ‘wanted’ list and extends detention of another in latest crackdown
- People face jail terms of up to 15 years for intentionally spreading false information about Russia’s military
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The letter Z, which has become the Russian emblem for the war, on a destroyed Russian APC near Kutuzivka, east Ukraine. Photo: AP