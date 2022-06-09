This satellite photo taken on June 7 shows the aftermath of reported Russian shelling of the Nika-Tera grain storage terminal in the port of Mykolayiv. Photo: Photo Planet Labs PBC
Russia attacking Ukraine food targets to scare world: governor
- Russian attack destroyed warehouses of major Ukrainian commodity terminal, governor says
- A Russian naval blockade is preventing Ukraine from using the Black Sea for food exports
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
This satellite photo taken on June 7 shows the aftermath of reported Russian shelling of the Nika-Tera grain storage terminal in the port of Mykolayiv. Photo: Photo Planet Labs PBC