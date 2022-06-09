A man walks next to his destroyed house in the city of Lysychansk, in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas. Photo: AFP
A man walks next to his destroyed house in the city of Lysychansk, in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Battle for Sievierodonetsk ‘brutal’, Zelenksy says as Russia pushes Ukrainian troops to city’s outskirts

  • Ukrainian troops in Sievierodonetsk are fighting one of the war’s most difficult battles, president says
  • Kyiv’s forces have pulled back to the outskirts of the strategic city in the face of a fierce Russian assault

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:08pm, 9 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A man walks next to his destroyed house in the city of Lysychansk, in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas. Photo: AFP
A man walks next to his destroyed house in the city of Lysychansk, in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE