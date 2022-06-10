A mural in Kyiv depicts ‘Saint Javelina’ cradling a US-made Javelin anti-tank weapon. These missiles are among arms being sent by Western allies to Ukrainian forces. Photo: AP
Ukraine now dependent on arms from allies after exhausting Soviet-era weaponry
- Before the war, much of Ukraine’s weaponry was Soviet and Russian-standard equipment
- Kyiv’s forces are now using, or learning to use, arms from the US and European Nato allies
