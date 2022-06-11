British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit this week to Blackpool. Photo: Reuters
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit this week to Blackpool. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

UK’s Boris Johnson had a bad week. Here are the next potential flashpoints

  • Scale of rebellion in the Conservative Party this week leaves lasting questions about UK PM Boris Johnson’s ability to lead
  • Johnson is facing two likely by-election losses, a committee inquiry over lockdown parties, a cost-of-living crisis and a Tory conference

Hilary Clarke
Hilary Clarke in London

Updated: 5:33am, 11 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit this week to Blackpool. Photo: Reuters
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit this week to Blackpool. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE