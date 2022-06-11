British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit this week to Blackpool. Photo: Reuters
UK’s Boris Johnson had a bad week. Here are the next potential flashpoints
- Scale of rebellion in the Conservative Party this week leaves lasting questions about UK PM Boris Johnson’s ability to lead
- Johnson is facing two likely by-election losses, a committee inquiry over lockdown parties, a cost-of-living crisis and a Tory conference
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit this week to Blackpool. Photo: Reuters