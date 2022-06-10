Protesters stand outside The Royal Court of Justice in London where The High Court will hear a legal challenge opposing the Home Office’s new asylum deal with Rwanda. Photo: AP
Protesters stand outside The Royal Court of Justice in London where The High Court will hear a legal challenge opposing the Home Office’s new asylum deal with Rwanda. Photo: AP
Britain
World /  Europe

UK’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda ‘unsafe and irrational’, court told

  • Lawyers seeking an injunction to prevent asylum seekers being sent to East Africa by British government wanting to stem people-smuggling and flow of migrants
  • They say the government’s position was based on false assurances about Rwanda’s ability to offer protection to asylum seekers and process their claims

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:55pm, 10 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters stand outside The Royal Court of Justice in London where The High Court will hear a legal challenge opposing the Home Office’s new asylum deal with Rwanda. Photo: AP
Protesters stand outside The Royal Court of Justice in London where The High Court will hear a legal challenge opposing the Home Office’s new asylum deal with Rwanda. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE