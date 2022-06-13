Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, during the 50th session of the UN Human Rights Council on Monday. Photo: dpa
Xinjiang
UN human rights chief Bachelet says no to second term, ‘no relationship’ to China trip

  • Michelle Bachelet, 70, says she will spend more time with family in Chile; some diplomats expected her to stay on when 4-year term ends in August
  • She was criticised by rights groups and some governments over her visit last month to China; they said she did not do enough to act against alleged abuses against Uygurs in western region of Xinjiang

Reuters
Updated: 10:00pm, 13 Jun, 2022

