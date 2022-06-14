A protester outside the Home Office in central London. The British government was to send a first plane carrying failed asylum seekers to Rwanda on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
UK sending first asylum seekers to Rwanda after London court refuses to halt deportation plan
- First Britain-Rwanda flight of migrants expected on Tuesday despite last-gasp legal bids
- UK says deportation policy will stop Channel crossings, but human rights groups say it is inhumane
