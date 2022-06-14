A member of an extraction crew at a mass grave near Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Ukraine exhumes bodies with ‘knees shot, hands tied’ from makeshift forest graves

  • Ukrainian authorities are still discovering more mass graves near the town of Bucha
  • Bodies discovered on Monday had hands tied behind their backs, shot in the knees

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:04pm, 14 Jun, 2022

