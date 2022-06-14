A member of an extraction crew at a mass grave near Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: AP
Ukraine exhumes bodies with ‘knees shot, hands tied’ from makeshift forest graves
- Ukrainian authorities are still discovering more mass graves near the town of Bucha
- Bodies discovered on Monday had hands tied behind their backs, shot in the knees
