Yevgeniya Panicheva stands in the yard of a house where two neighbours were killed during shelling in the city of Lysychansk. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
Gruesome scenes and anguish in Ukraine frontline city Lysychansk: ‘They bomb and bomb’

  • Lysychansk and twin city Sievierdonestsk in the strategic Luhansk region have come under intense Russian shelling
  • Residents describe aftermath of shelling that killed elderly woman and husband in garden: ‘her guts were falling out’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:22pm, 14 Jun, 2022

