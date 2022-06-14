Yevgeniya Panicheva stands in the yard of a house where two neighbours were killed during shelling in the city of Lysychansk. Photo: AFP
Gruesome scenes and anguish in Ukraine frontline city Lysychansk: ‘They bomb and bomb’
- Lysychansk and twin city Sievierdonestsk in the strategic Luhansk region have come under intense Russian shelling
- Residents describe aftermath of shelling that killed elderly woman and husband in garden: ‘her guts were falling out’
