Pope Francis says Russia’s ‘ferocious’ invasion has perhaps been provoked by Nato. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pope says Russia’s ‘ferocious’ invasion perhaps provoked and we don’t see the ‘whole drama’

  • ‘The danger is that we only see this, which is monstrous, and we do not see the whole drama that is unfolding behind this war,’ the pontiff warned
  • While condemning the war in Ukraine, the Head of the Roman Catholic Church has drawn criticism for explicitly failing to lay the blame on President Putin

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:23pm, 14 Jun, 2022

