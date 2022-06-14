The EU wants to strengthen its energy cooperation with Israel. Photo: Reuters
EU turns to Israel for gas after ‘blackmail’ by Russia over Ukraine war support
- ‘Since the beginning of the war, Russia has deliberately cut off its gas supplies … in retaliation for our support to Ukraine,’ EU chief said
- There have been talks since March on establishing the legal framework to enable more Israeli gas exports to Europe via Egypt
