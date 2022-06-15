Two British police officers walk in grounds near to where a plane at the military base in Amesbury, Salisbury, prepares to take a number of asylum seekers to Rwanda. Photo: AFP
UK migrant flight to Rwanda grounded at last minute as European Court steps in
- Britain’s move to deport asylum seekers to the East African nation was put on pause on human rights grounds
- The plan, which authorities say will reduce deadly Channel crossings, has been criticised as inhumane by opponents, including charities and religious leaders
