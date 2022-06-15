A man takes part in a “Squid Game” mission at a department store in Bangkok, Thailand in November 2021. Photo: Reuters
Squid Game
Netflix plans Squid Game reality show with US$4.5 million prize, no fatal consequences

  • Unlike in the fictional series, the worst fate for losers is not death, but missing out on what Netflix claims is the largest lump sum prize in reality TV history
  • The 10-episode ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ will include games inspired by the original show, as well as new additions

Reuters
Updated: 7:59am, 15 Jun, 2022

