This satellite image shows fields peppered with hundreds of artillery craters near Sloviansk, a city in the Donetsk region that Moscow wants to control of. Photo: Maxar Technologies via AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

In Ukraine-Russia war, echoes of WWI with artillery duels, trenches and shell-blasted landscapes

  • Satellite images show fields strewn with vast craters, landscapes comparable to those in World War I
  • Ukraine’s president has compared scenes in his country’s east with ‘the ruins of Verdun’ in France

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:21pm, 15 Jun, 2022

