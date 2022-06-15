The WHO is developing an initiative for ‘fair access’ to vaccines and treatments that it hopes will be ready within weeks. Photo: Reuters
WHO will share monkeypox vaccines amid inequity fears
- WHO chief says the agency is developing an initiative for ‘fair access’ to vaccines and treatments that it hopes will be ready within weeks
- Some health experts say the initiative potentially misses the opportunity to control monkeypox in African countries where it has infected people for decades
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The WHO is developing an initiative for ‘fair access’ to vaccines and treatments that it hopes will be ready within weeks. Photo: Reuters