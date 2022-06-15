The WHO is developing an initiative for ‘fair access’ to vaccines and treatments that it hopes will be ready within weeks. Photo: Reuters
Monkeypox
World /  Europe

WHO will share monkeypox vaccines amid inequity fears

  • WHO chief says the agency is developing an initiative for ‘fair access’ to vaccines and treatments that it hopes will be ready within weeks
  • Some health experts say the initiative potentially misses the opportunity to control monkeypox in African countries where it has infected people for decades

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:03am, 16 Jun, 2022

