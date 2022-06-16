Britain’s Home Secretary Priti Patel said the UK government ‘will not be deterred’ after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) forced it to cancel the first flight to Rwanda. Photo: AFP
UK signals it could exit Europe’s human rights convention after Rwanda deportation ruling
- Britain’s government has refused to rule out abandoning a European human rights pact
- A judge blocked UK’s plan to fly asylum seekers to Rwanda, sparking fury among Conservatives
