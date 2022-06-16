French President Emmanuel Macron, center, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi travel on board a train bound to Kyiv after departing from Poland. Photo: AP
French President Emmanuel Macron, center, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi travel on board a train bound to Kyiv after departing from Poland. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Ukraine war: German, French, Italian leaders in Kyiv to show solidarity

  • The leaders constitute the most important European delegation to Ukraine since the war began in late February
  • With the air space over Ukraine blocked off to civilian flights due to the war, the leaders made the trip by train

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:50pm, 16 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
French President Emmanuel Macron, center, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi travel on board a train bound to Kyiv after departing from Poland. Photo: AP
French President Emmanuel Macron, center, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi travel on board a train bound to Kyiv after departing from Poland. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE