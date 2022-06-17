A woman with a suitcase walks outside Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
A woman with a suitcase walks outside Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Aviation
World /  Europe

Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport to cut flights over busy summer

  • The cancellations during peak holiday season mean thousands of travellers are likely to be affected each day
  • Security staff shortages at the Netherland’s busiest airport mean it cannot cope with the surge in demand as the Covid-19 demand eases

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:19am, 17 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman with a suitcase walks outside Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
A woman with a suitcase walks outside Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE