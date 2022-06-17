Commuters, most of them wearing face masks, walk along a platform at Kings Cross train station in London during morning rush hour in December. Photo: Reuters
Omicron less likely to cause long Covid, UK study finds

  • Researchers found the odds were 20 to 50 per cent lower compared to the Delta variant, with the figure varying depending on age and timing of last vaccination
  • But despite the reduced risk, more people have been infected with Omicron, meaning the number of patients with lingering symptoms has actually increased

Updated: 6:54am, 17 Jun, 2022

Commuters, most of them wearing face masks, walk along a platform at Kings Cross train station in London during morning rush hour in December. Photo: Reuters
