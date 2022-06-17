Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivering a speech in a 3D hologram projection. Photo: Reuters
Zelensky hologram references Star Wars: ‘We will defeat the empire too’
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers speech in a 3D hologram projection at Paris tech conference
- Ukraine is offering technology firms a unique chance to rebuild the country as a fully digital democracy, he says
