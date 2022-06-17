Delegates react with World Trade Organization Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (C) after the deals were reached. Photo: AFP
WTO strikes landmark deals after tense Geneva talks, prompting cheers

  • WTO members approved a package of trade deals, including pledges on health and food security
  • Agreements were ground out over five days of bargaining at a WTO conference in Geneva

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:12pm, 17 Jun, 2022

