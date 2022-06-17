The urgency created by the war and Ukraine’s request for expedited consideration could upend the bloc’s go-slow approach to enlargement. Photo: Reuters
Explainer |
Why Ukraine’s request to join is big test for EU
- Ukraine applied for EU accession less than a week after Russia invaded the country on February 24
- The final decision to grant the status will have to be approved by all 27 member states, could take years
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The urgency created by the war and Ukraine’s request for expedited consideration could upend the bloc’s go-slow approach to enlargement. Photo: Reuters