A supporter of Julian Assange displays a placard outside the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London. Photo: Reuters
WikiLeaks
UK approves US extradition of WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange,‘dark day for democracy’

  • Home Secretary Priti Patel’s interior ministry said Assange had 14 days to appeal the decision, which comes after a UK court issued a formal order clearing his removal
  • Assange is wanted by US on 18 counts, including spying charge relating to release of confidential military and diplomatic information they said put lives in danger

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:51pm, 17 Jun, 2022

