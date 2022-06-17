European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen backed Ukraine’s request to join the European Union. Photo: AFP
EU backs Ukraine’s membership bid as war brings huge historic shift
- Ukraine EU candidacy signals major change in European geopolitics – ‘Europe can create a new history of freedom’ President Volodymyr Zelensky says
- Leaders of EU countries are expected to endorse the decision at a summit next week after Germany, France and Italy signalled their solidarity on their Kyiv visit
