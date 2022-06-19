A firefighter operates at the site of a fire in Pumarejo de Tera near Zamora, northern Spain, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Spain battles to bring fires under control as it swelters in heatwave
- Dry and windy conditions have caused fires in several areas, with Zamora, near the border with Portugal, among the worst hit
- Many areas of western Europe have been sweltering under unseasonably hot temperatures over the past few days, compounding climate change fears
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A firefighter operates at the site of a fire in Pumarejo de Tera near Zamora, northern Spain, on Saturday. Photo: AFP